A. Hemanthkumar Gowda taking charge as Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman at KEA Office in Dasara Exhibition Grounds here this morning as others look on.
A. Hemanthkumar Gowda taking charge as Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman at KEA Office in Dasara Exhibition Grounds here this morning as others look on.
Why is no one wearing a mask here inside the office?
How can we even remotely believe that these guys can be responsible for anything?
This is total mockery of the system.