Karnataka Exhibition Authority
Photo News

November 26, 2020

A. Hemanthkumar Gowda taking charge as Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman at KEA Office in Dasara Exhibition Grounds here this morning as others look on.

  1. Narayana says:
    November 27, 2020 at 12:27 pm

    Why is no one wearing a mask here inside the office?

    How can we even remotely believe that these guys can be responsible for anything?

    This is total mockery of the system.

