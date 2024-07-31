Karnataka extends helping hands; sends personnel and materials

July 31, 2024

Green Corridor (traffic-free stretch) set up at Bandipur Check Post; Bengaluru-Wayanad National Highway 766 closed

Bengaluru: Karnataka has extended its support for rescue operations in Wayanad, deploying earth movers, cranes and other heavy equipment to clear debris.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured full cooperation for rescue and relief efforts in the landslide-affected Wayanad. He has assigned two IAS officers to coordinate with Kerala State authorities for the ongoing operations.

Currently on a tour in New Delhi, Siddaramaiah issued a statement noting that NDRF teams from Bengaluru and the Madras Engineer Group (MEG) of the Army have been dispatched to assist in Wayanad.

One MEG officer, accompanied by two JCOs and 70 personnel, has already left for Wayanad with 15 vehicles carrying rescue supplies. Another contingent of two officers, four JCOs and 100 army personnel will follow in 40 vehicles. To ensure the smooth transport of these teams and relief supplies, instructions have been given to allow unrestricted passage through the Green Corridor (traffic-free stretch) at Bandipur Check Post.

The Karnataka Government is in constant touch with Kerala’s Disaster Management authorities and is providing necessary support. Additionally, the Deputy Commissioners of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar border districts are also contributing to the efforts.

Medical aid, hospital facilities, and buses for transporting the injured are stationed in H.D. Kote. The Chamarajanagar District Administration has set up a helpline for residents who frequently travel to Wayanad.

Siddaramaiah, has received preliminary reports of Kannadigas stranded in Wayanad and assured that all efforts will be made to rescue them.

Route closed

As a precaution, authorities have closed the Bengaluru-Wayanad National Highway 766, which passes through Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district. Travellers are advised to use the Gundlupet-Bandipur-Gudalur route instead.

Helpline numbers for assistance, response

Helpline numbers: 08226-223161, 223163, 223160 and WhatsApp number 9740942902. For coordination in Wayanad, senior IAS officers P.C. Jaffer (Mob: 94483-55577) and Dilish Sasi (Mob: 94460-00514) have been appointed.

A 24/7 helpline has been established by the Chamarajanagar District Administration to assist relatives of unorganised workers from Gundlupet taluk and surrounding areas who travel to Wayanad for work. The public can contact the helpline numbers 08226-223161, 223163, 223160, or WhatsApp number 9740942902.

The Mysuru District Administration has prepared medical facilities at H.D. Kote Taluk Hospital and K.R. Hospital, arranged transportation for the injured, and identified cold storage suppliers for deceased bodies. A helpline number 0821-24223800 has also been opened.