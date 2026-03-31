‘Karnataka is on top in Medical Education’

March 31, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that Karnataka has emerged as the topmost Health Hub in the country, Minister for Medical Education Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil said, apart from the Government efforts, the role of Private Medical Institutions too is big in this regard.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Cath Lab, various other medical facilities and Breast Milk Bank at JSS Hospital on M.G. Road here on Sunday.

Pointing out that there are 1.15 lakh Medical seats in the country, out of which Karnataka alone accounts for 14,000, Dr. Patil said, at present, there are 71 Medical colleges in the State. These colleges are producing quality doctors and other Medical staff, he noted.

Continuing, the Minister said that the Karnataka Government opened up Medical, Engineering and other professional course to Private Institutions in the 1960s. This has led to a Medical revolution of sorts in the State, he said adding that Institutions like JSS of Mysuru and KLE of Belagavi are in the forefront of this revolution, by rendering yeoman service to the society.

Pointing out that the Government is starting Medical colleges in every district of the State, Dr. Patil said, this will give the talented poor students an opportunity for getting Medical education and providing better health care. This apart, the Government is establishing Super-Specilaity, Cancer and Trauma Care Centres, he added.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, in his address, said that Suttur Mutt and JSS Hospital are rendering services to the society, which the Government cannot do. “I have appealed the Government for an exclusive crematorium for animals in Harishchandra Ghat area at the foot of Chamundi Hill,” he pointed out.

MLA P.M. Narendraswamy, who is also the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board Chairman, said that Suttur Mutt, apart from Education and Anna Dasoha (food), is engaged in providing Medial Education and quality health care. The Institution has been providing medical services at affordable rates to the common man, he added.

Earlier, Karnataka State Commission for Women Chairperson Dr. Nagalakshmi Choudhary, who inaugurated the Breast Milk Bank, said that mother’s breast milk is rich in nutrition. Stressing on the need for creating awareness about this, she said, about 30 percent of the newborn are born out of pre-mature delivery and the mothers of such babies commonly lack in quality breast milk. This Breast Milk Bank will help such mothers in feeding their babies, she said while highlighting the risks involved in feeding powdered milk to newborns.

New Cath Lab, AI-based CT Scanner, the Rs. 9 crore upgraded MRI Scanning unit and Neuro-surgery equipment were also launched on the occasion.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion. JSS Mahavidyapeetha Secretary-1 Prof. S.P. Manjunath, JSS-AHER Pro-Chancellor Dr. B. Suresh, Chancellor Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa, JSS Hospital Director Dr. C.P. Madhu and others were present.