Karnataka mulls appointment of Agniveers as PE teachers
News

Karnataka mulls appointment of Agniveers as PE teachers

June 24, 2022

Udupi: Karnataka Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary on Thursday said the State Government is planning to accommodate Agniveers as Physical Education (PE)-teachers-cum-warden posts in residential schools run by the Backward Classes and Social Welfare Departments.

This step comes in the wake of the Central Government offering a bunch of support steps to accommodate Agniveers in various Government Departments after completing four years of service.

“The Ministry is planning a scheme to have Agniveers as 75 per cent of the physical education teachers in about 826 residential schools after they complete the four years of Duty on Tour,” Poojary told reporters here.

An action plan will be drafted in consultation with officials of Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare, he said.

A suitable roster will be followed to tide over the problem of under-qualification of Agniveers who would be just graduates whereas the residential schools of the Government require Post- Graduate qualification. He also informed that Backward Classes Welfare Department will open three Army selection training schools in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada this month and priority will be given during the training to get the trainees selected as Agniveers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching