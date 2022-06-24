Karnataka mulls appointment of Agniveers as PE teachers

June 24, 2022

Udupi: Karnataka Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary on Thursday said the State Government is planning to accommodate Agniveers as Physical Education (PE)-teachers-cum-warden posts in residential schools run by the Backward Classes and Social Welfare Departments.

This step comes in the wake of the Central Government offering a bunch of support steps to accommodate Agniveers in various Government Departments after completing four years of service.

“The Ministry is planning a scheme to have Agniveers as 75 per cent of the physical education teachers in about 826 residential schools after they complete the four years of Duty on Tour,” Poojary told reporters here.

An action plan will be drafted in consultation with officials of Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare, he said.

A suitable roster will be followed to tide over the problem of under-qualification of Agniveers who would be just graduates whereas the residential schools of the Government require Post- Graduate qualification. He also informed that Backward Classes Welfare Department will open three Army selection training schools in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada this month and priority will be given during the training to get the trainees selected as Agniveers.