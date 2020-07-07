Karnataka revises quarantine rules for other State returnees

July 7, 2020

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has issued a revised order on its quarantine rules for returnees to the State including those returning from India’s worst-hit State, Maharashtra amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the State.

According to the revised quarantine norms, people returning from all other States to Karnataka, including Maharashtra, shall be placed in 14-day home quarantine under the Centre’s Unlock 2 guidelines which permits re-opening of more activities in a calibrated manner, in areas outside the Containment Zones, and to extend lockdown in Containment Zones up to July 31.

“The quarantine norms are regularly reviewed and calibrated with the prevailing Unlock 2 guidelines and infusion of technology and community involvement to enforce strict home quarantine,” the statement read. As the order has been passed by the State Government, it applies to Mysuru also.

Until now, the State Government had issued that those returning from Maharashtra are to be placed under 7-day institutional quarantine followed by 7-day home quarantine. Apart from that, people coming to the State from Tamil Nadu and Delhi will have to undergo three days of institutional quarantine followed by 11 days of home isolation, the previous order stated. There was no mention of any revised rules for Delhi and Tamil Nadu travellers in the latest statement.

Moreover, the Government also stated registration to the State Govt.’s Seva Sindhu portal was mandatory for any person arriving or transiting through Karnataka. For that, one should “provide correct information about their contact details and destination address.”

However, as per the Centre’s guidelines, the State Government clarified that it will allow unrestricted inter-State movement of persons and goods adhering to the SOPs/ Guidelines issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare and Department of Revenue (Disaster Management).

HIGHLIGHTS OF NEW GOVERNMENT ORDER

Those returning from other States will be placed under home quarantine for 14 days.

Swabs will be collected and sent for testing only if the returnee starts to develop symptoms of COVID-19.

This applies to those returning from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu as well.

Testing will be mandatory for any person from any State who is symptomatic on arrival.

Registration to the State Government’s Seva Sindhu portal was mandatory for any person arriving or transiting through Karnataka.