Flooding during monsoon: Srirampura SBM Colony residents bear the brunt every time it rains

July 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: It is a nightmare for the residents of SBM Colony in Srirampura every time it rains, as rainwater mixed with sewage invade their dwelling and also seeps into the underground water sumps besides forcing the residents to stay on the first floor of their houses or neighbours’ houses as rainwater invades their homes.

The residents have been facing the same problems since about four years and have also suffered heavy losses and damage to their two-wheelers and cars parked on roads and inside the compound. The electronic goods inside the house are also damaged following the entry of rainwater into their homes. This year too, the residents have suffered damages caused by the heavy rains.

Residents said that several phone calls to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and to the elected representatives to inform the condition and to provide immediate relief steps went unanswered and added that an Engineer from Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), who visited the area the next day, initiated temporary relief measures to clear the drains and allow the stagnated waters to flow down. But as the locality is in a low lying area, rainwater could not be diverted towards the Raja Kaluve which is nearby.

Residents alleged that though several visits were made by the past and present elected representatives and Government officials, no project or scheme has been submitted to the Government for sanction of funds to take up the works as the MUDA or MCC are not evincing interest.

Many residents, who are senior citizens, have constructed houses 25 years ago with a dream of leading a peaceful and calm life, but with no improvement or development of the locality and no official or elected representatives considering their problem seriously and taking interest to provide relief, they feel disgusted and disappointed.

Pointing out that most of the residents were prompt taxpayers to the MCC, the residents alleged that the Civic Body has been neglecting them for years and warned of staging protests if the civic authorities fail to solve their problems soon.