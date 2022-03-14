Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute building inaugurated

March 14, 2022

Minister announces establishment of Tribal Museum in city

Mysore/Mysuru: Transport and Schedule Tribes Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu has announced the establishment of a ‘Tribal Museum’ in Mysuru on the lines of the one in Ranchi, to showcase the participation of tribal leaders in freedom struggle and their achievements.

He was speaking after inaugurating the new building of Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute (KSTRI) at the Treasury Employees Layout at Kergalli in city on Saturday.

Pointing out that the State Government is committed for the total welfare of tribals in the State, the Minister said that KSTRI was established for their welfare.

The new building is built at a cost of Rs. 9.95 crore to work towards preserving the history, culture and traditions of tribals and the Government has taken another step forward to ensure the overall development of the tribals, he added.

Sriramulu said that the State Government has created a separate Ministry for the welfare of tribals and for the first time nominated Shantharam Siddhi, a member of Siddhi tribal community to the State Legislative Council. It is the intention of the Government to bring tribal community to the mainstream of the society, he added.

He further said that programmes are being formulated for the social, economic and educational progress of the tribals and global market is made available for tribal products like coffee and black pepper.

“The Central Government and the State Government are giving Rs.1 crore and 2 crore respectively every year to the Tribal Research Centre and the Union Government has an intention of converting 36,000 tribal hamlets as model tribal villages,” he added. Speaking on the occasion, MLA G.T. Devegowda said that it is being rumoured that Sriramulu will be the Dy.CM of the State and expressed hope he will become the Dy. CM in future. District Minister S.T. Somashekar, Jungle Lodges and Resorts Chairman Appanna, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Mysore Paints And Varnish Ltd., Chairman N.V. Phaneesh, Karnataka State Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) Chairman N.R. Krishnappa Gowda, CADA Chairman N. Shivalingaiah, Schduled Tribes Welfare Department Director Kantaraju and Tribal Research Institute Director Rajesh G. Gowda and others were present.