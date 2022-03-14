Maharani Women Teachers’ Training Institute on the brink of extinction?

March 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The erstwhile Maharajas of Mysore had constructed many attractive buildings during their tenure many of which are now in a dilapidated state because of the poor maintenance and apathy of successive Governments. Many educational institutions which were housed in these buildings have been closed permanently. Maharani Women Teachers’ Training Institute is one among such institution, which is on the verge of closing down.

Mysuru has become synonymous with culture, tourist spots and heritage buildings, which are the gifts of the Maharajas. In addition to this are the Mysuru’s main educational institutions and their heritage buildings. The Government has failed to save many heritage buildings and many educational institutions of the princely era are all set to begin their journey to join the realms of history.

Maharani Women Teachers’ Training Institute situated on Narayana Shastry Road was the State’s first teachers training institute for women established 94 years ago by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. Hitherto, thousands of students who were trained in this institution have become teachers and are successfully moulding the lives of thousands of students.

The number of rural students are always more here when compared to their urban counterpart. The institution itself is conveniently located and is near to both City Bus Stand and Railway Station. General category students with 50 percent marks and SC/ST students with 40 percent are eligible for admission in this Institute. Compared to the present day nursery school admission fee, the fee here is very less and even concessions are offered to eligible students.

There are 11 teachers in this institution including professors and lecturers and in addition, it has one physical education teacher, one music teacher and one arts teacher.

The institute has six administrative staff including the Principal. Teaching here is not restricted to just Diploma in Elementary Education, it also includes training in English proficiency and Teachers Education Test (TET). Free computer, yoga, meditation and mind control training are also being provided here.

During the academic year 2019, there were just 19 students in first year and 13 in the second year. Following this, the Department of State Education Research and Training (DSERT) in its report submitted that admissions have slumped in this institution.

Presently, there are 36 students in the first year and 24 students in the second year and admissions have increased as per Government regulations.

Despite all the above advantages, uncertainty looms large over the fate of this institution and there is a fear that this institution may go into the pages of history before its centenary celebrations.

There was a decline in the number of admission during the year 2019. The teaching and administrative staff had carried out a campaign highlighting the legacy of Maharani Teachers’ Training Institute, facilities available here and distributed more than 5,000 pamphlets across the district to save this institute from closing down. As a result of this, more than 45 students sought admission. Some dropped out citing reasons of marriage and engagement. We have students who are more than 40 years old and are getting trained in this institute. At present, the strength of the student is as per the levels stipulated by the Government. We have already initiated steps to increase the number of students next year.

— Nanjundaswamy, Principal, Maharani Women Teachers’ Training Institute