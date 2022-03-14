Over 21,000 Government employees have BPL cards

March 14, 2022

1,457 illegal card holders are from Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: In a shocking discovery, it has come to light that there are 21,232 Government servants, Quasi and Semi-Government undertaking employees who are in illegal possession of BPL and Antyodaya cards.

On coming to know of this, the Food and Civil Supplies Department has issued notices to all Government employees who are in illegal possession of BPL cards. The Government in 2017 kept out all its staff and employees serving in Government-aided institutions from BPL and Antyodaya ration cards.

The Government then had also issued certain guidelines on the yardstick to be followed by the authorities while issuing BPL and other ration cards.

Sources said that out of the 21,232 Government servants who have illegal BPL cards, 1,457 are from Mysuru, 906 from Mandya, 562 from Chamarajanagar and 571 from Hassan districts. All such illegal card holders have been served notices seeking an explanation, sources added.