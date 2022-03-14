‘The Kashmir Files’ screening in city on Mar. 16

March 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A special screening of Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ — a movie based on the lives of Kashmiri Pandits and inspired by true events — has been arranged by Mysuru Cinema Society on Wednesday, Mar. 16 at 3.45 pm.

The screening will be held at DRC Cinemas at B.M. Habitat Mall, Jayalakshmipuram. It will be an invite-only event for the who’s who, influencers and well-known personalities, social commentators and high-ranking officers of Mysuru city. The movie stars Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty in the lead roles.

The Mysuru Cinema Society has been established to promote the study of film and media as the form of art and social force and to encourage production and to promote appreciation of films of artistic value and social causes, says a press release.

Discussion on movie

After the screening of the movie, there will be a discussion on the film by actor Prakash Belavadi who has acted in ‘The Kashmir Files’ along with R.K. Mattoo, senior journalist and Chairman of Kashmiri Hindu Cultural Welfare Trust, Bengaluru. Mattoo is a journalist of repute and the leader of the Kashmiri community in Bengaluru and a social activist of high standards.

‘The Kashmir Files’ is based on the life of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, during the Kashmir insurgency. It is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of the Kashmir Genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

100% tax free in Karnataka

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Government has decided to provide a 100 percent tax exemption for the movie. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took time to watch the movie at a theatre in Bengaluru yesterday. Later, taking to Twitter, the CM tweeted: “Kudos to @vivekagnihotri for #The KashmirFiles, a blood-curdling, poignant and honest narrative of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their home land. To lend our support to the movie and encourage our people to watch it, we will make the movie tax-free in Karnataka.”

For further details contact Pruthvi on Mob: 99161-56490 and Darshan on Mob: 99010-10990.