One man buys 10 tickets for self so ‘The Kashmir Files’ is screened for him!

March 24, 2022

Pandavapura (Mandya): A man desperate to watch ‘The Kashmir Files’ at any cost on Tuesday purchased 10 tickets for self so the movie is screened for him! But by the time the movie was over, there were three people in the theatre as two more people joined him.

The incident occurred at Harohalli near Pandavapura in Mandya District where Diamond Ravi, a resident of Harohalli, went to Kokila Theatre that was screening the Hindi movie. But to his dismay, Ravi found that except for him, there was no one to watch the movie but he still bought the ticket.

Though he waited for some time, no one turned up and when he asked the theatre manager to screen the movie, he refused as Ravi was the only one to buy a ticket. The manager said that they were unable to screen the movie as at least 10 tickets must be sold for a movie to be shown.

Without second thoughts, Diamond Ravi then purchased 10 tickets after paying Rs. 700 and entered the cinema hall and even the manager agreed to screen the movie. During the movie, he called one of his friends to come and watch the movie and give him company. Accordingly, he arrives while another movie buff purchases a ticket to watch the movie.