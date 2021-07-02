Sri Thyagaraja Sangeetha Sabha Charitable Trust, Mysuru, will be presenting the third episode under its ongoing series, ‘Karnataka Vaggeya Vahini,’ aimed at introducing compositions of senior composers of Karnataka, featuring a composition of Prof. R. Visweswaran, on Sabha’s YouTube Channel, ‘Sri Thyagaraja Sangeetha Sabha Charitable Trust’. This online music event to be premiered on Saturday (July 3) will have teaching session by Prof. Visweswaran and presentation by students at 5 pm, according to Vid. H. K. Narasimhamurthy, Honorary Secretary. [Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stssct or YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5duKEUSvk8XX Bra6TWQnSA]
Leave a Reply