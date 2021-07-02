July 2, 2021

The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET)- 2021 for appointment as teachers in Government Schools will take place on Aug. 22. The candidates must have passed PUC with a D.Ed qualification to apply for teacher posts in Primary Schools (first to fifth standards) and a Degree with D.Ed/B.Ed/ B.A.Ed/B.Sc. Ed course for teacher posts in Higher Primary Schools (sixth to eighth standards). Those who have appeared for final year of qualifying exam and awaiting results can also apply.

The eligible candidates can apply through the Department website before July 20. The hall tickets can be downloaded from the Department website https://sts.karnataka.gov.in/TET/ from Aug.12. The TET certificate will have a lifetime validity, according to Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar.