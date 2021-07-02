Govt. permits direct appointment of College Principals & Assistant Professors

July 2, 2021

In some good news for the teaching fraternity, the Finance Department has granted permission for the Higher Education Department to directly appoint Principals and Assistant Professors in Government First Grade Colleges. The recruitment will be made for 310 posts of Principal and 1,242 posts of Assistant Professors that are lying vacant in various Government Degree Colleges across the State.

S. Harsha, Under Secretary to the Department of Higher Education (Collegiate Education) has directed the authorities concerned to fill up the vacancies through a direct recruitment following the Finance Department’s approval on June 25.