July 2, 2021

In some relief for lorry owners, the Government has extended the deadline for payment of vehicle tax without penalty to July 15. Karnataka Lorry Owners Association President G.R. Shanmugappa said that June 30 was the last date for payment of vehicle tax for lorry owners.

But following the Association’s request to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, the Government has extended the deadline without penalty to July 15.