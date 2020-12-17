Kasturba Gandhi Awardees

December 17, 2020

Sri Shivarathreeshwara Mahila Samaja has organised a programme at JSS Women’s College Auditorium here on Dec. 19 at 10.30 am to confer Kasturba Gandhi Award on six women achievers. The award seeks to recognise works of distinction and is given for exceptional achievements in different fields of activities and disciplines. The following personalities have been selected for the award: Sunanda Palanetra, Dr. Indukala Urs, Dr. B.S. Seethalakshmi, Leela Vasudev, Shashikala Subbanna and Sabike Nooba.

Member of Mysuru Zilla Kannada Jagruti Samiti Dr. M.G.R. Urs will confer the awards to achievers. Former Minister C.H. Vijayashankar will inaugurate. Former MLC Thontadarya will offer floral tributes to the portrait of Dr. Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji. District Chutuku Sahitya Parishat Hon. President Maddikere Gopal will preside. President of District Sharana Sahitya Parishat M. Chandrashekar and Sri Shivarathreeshwara Mahila Samaja President Dr. Ratna Halappa Gowda will be the chief guests, according to a release.