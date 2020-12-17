In Briefs

Kasturba Gandhi Awardees

December 17, 2020

Sri Shivarathreeshwara Mahila Samaja has organised a programme at JSS Women’s College Auditorium here on Dec. 19 at 10.30 am to confer Kasturba Gandhi Award on six women achievers. The award seeks to recognise works of distinction and is given for exceptional achievements in different fields of activities and disciplines. The following personalities have been selected for the award: Sunanda Palanetra, Dr. Indukala Urs, Dr. B.S. Seethalakshmi, Leela Vasudev, Shashikala Subbanna and Sabike Nooba.

Member of Mysuru Zilla Kannada Jagruti Samiti Dr. M.G.R. Urs will confer the awards to achievers. Former Minister C.H. Vijayashankar will inaugurate. Former MLC Thontadarya will offer floral tributes to the portrait of Dr. Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji. District Chutuku Sahitya Parishat Hon. President Maddikere Gopal will preside. President of District Sharana Sahitya Parishat M. Chandrashekar and Sri Shivarathreeshwara Mahila Samaja President Dr. Ratna Halappa Gowda will be the chief guests, according to a release.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching