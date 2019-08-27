Kateel takes charge as BJP State President

August 27, 2019

Bengaluru: Three-time MP Nalin Kumar Kateel took charge as the new BJP State President at a function held at Party Headquarters located in Malleswaram, this morning. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who until now served as the State BJP President, handed over the baton to Kateel. A person with strong RSS background was appointed to the coveted post last week. He has a tough task ahead as several senior leaders are either unhappy for being denied Cabinet berth, portfolios or not being appointed as Deputy CM.

Nalin Kumar Kateel arrived at the BJP Headquarters, after offering special puja at the Kaadu Malleswara Temple located next to BJP State Headquarters. He was accompanied by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Deputy CMs, Ministers and BJP MPs.

The newly appointed BJP State President, who arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, was given a grand welcome by the State BJP workers and leaders. He was then taken to the BJP Headquarters in an open-jeep procession throughout the city.

Kateel was to take charge as the State BJP President on Sunday last (Aug.25). However, the event was postponed owing to the demise of former Union Minister Arun Jaitely. BJP State In-charge P. Muralidhar Rao, Dy.CMs Govind Karjol, Dr. Ashwath Narayan and Laxman Savadi, Ministers V. Somanna, C.T. Ravi, Basavaraj Bommai, K.S. Eshwarappa, MPs P.C. Mohan and Shobha Karandlaje and others were present.

