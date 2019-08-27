New Chairman for Mysore Race Club

August 27, 2019

Mysuru: Well-known Orthopaedic Surgeon of the city Dr. N. Nithyanand Rao was elected as the new Chairman of the Mysore Race Club (MRC) and Chairman of Turf Authorities of India.

Dr. Nithyanand Rao and L. Vivekananda were the two in fray for the post of the Chairman. Dr. Nithyanand scored a resounding win by getting nine votes while Vivekananda managed only four votes.

In the elections held after the General Body Meeting yesterday for the office of Stewards, Committee Members and later the Chairman, 13 members participated including the two Government representatives namely the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner and the City Police Commissioner.

Dr. Nithyanand Rao was elected as Chairman for the year 2019-20 and he continues to be a Senior Steward.

Election of Stewards and Committee Members: In the elections held for the office of two Stewards and two Committee Members, there were four contenders for each office.

Those elected as Stewards were: T.D. Mahesh (94 votes) and Y. P. Udaya Shanker (92 votes); Committee Members: Apana P. Subaiya (161 votes) and H.K. Ramesh (94 votes).

The elections were held till 2.30 pm after the AGM and thereafter the election for the Chairman’s Office.

A doctor with social concern

The new Chairman of Mysore Race Club Dr. N. Nithyanand Rao is a well-known Orthopaedic Surgeon of Mysuru.

Born on Jan.18, 1961, he did his MBBS from Kasturba Medical College in Mangaluru, (which came under University of Mysore) in 1981 and bagged the tenth rank. Dr. Nithyanand Rao began his medical career in Basappa Memorial Hospital in 1989 and headed the Orthopaedic Department till 2009. Later, he was the Chief of Orthopaedic at Vikram Jeev Hospital and served as Assistant Professor of K.S. Hegde Medical Academy (KSHEMA).

He has been a recipient of several Medical Associations’ awards throughout the country. He is involved in academic activities in Chennai, Mumbai, Coimbatore and won laurels for his contributions in the field.

Dr. Nithyanand Rao was also the President of Karnataka Orthopaedic Association and now he is the Vice-President of the South Indian Orthopaedic Surgeons Association. Besides, he has involved himself in several organisations and has great concern for the social causes.

Very warm and friendly by nature, Dr. Nithyanand Rao has been a keen sportsperson from his school days having played table tennis, cricket and shuttle badminton in inter-collegiate sports and won several prizes.

Dr. Nithyanand Rao has been a Member and Steward of the MRC Managing Committee since 2014 and is now elected as its Chairman.

