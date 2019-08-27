BSY’s second Cabinet expansion tomorrow?

August 27, 2019

Bengaluru: The second round of Cabinet expansion will take place tomorrow (Aug.28) with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY) deciding to induct senior Party MLAs Umesh Katti, Aravind Limbavali and Raju Kage as Ministers.

CM Yediyurappa has requested Governor Vajubhai R. Vala for his time at 11.30 am for the swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan. However, there is no confirmation received from the Governor’s office, it is said. The Chief Minister, who sent an official communiqué with regard to the allocation of portfolios to the Ministers and appointment of the Deputy Chief Ministers, sought Governor’s permission to expand his Cabinet for the second time just a week after the first expansion took place on Aug.20.

Sources said that Yediyurappa wanted the expansion to take place today (Aug.27) but Governor Vala did not give his consent since he would be visiting Chikkamagaluru. However, there is still no information about his return and possible Cabinet expansion tomorrow.

The Chief Minister, who had decided to induct Aravind Limbavali (Mahadevapura Constituency) and Umesh Katti (Hukkeri Constituency), also included Raju Kage, MLA from Kagwad constituency, in the last minute to give a representation to Veerashaiva, SC and ST communities in the Cabinet.

It may be recalled here that several senior Party MLAs including former Speaker K.G. Bopaiah, Appachu Ranjan, Umesh Katti, Renukacharya, Aravind Limbavali, Balachandra Jarkiholi and Thippa Reddy had openly expressed their disillusionment for not being given a Cabinet berth.

