Kaveri 2.0 software training workshop

The Department of Stamps and Registration has introduced Kaveri 2.0, a new software which will bring down the time of property registration to 10 minutes. Following its implementation, training will be provided to the Department Staff and Computer Operators on March 19 at 10 am at Sarvashri Complex Building 1st Floor, Mysuru Sub-Registrar Office, Triveni Circle, 1st Floor on Dr. Rajkumar Road in city. Mysuru city and taluk public, deed writers and advocates, may attend the workshop, according to a press release from the Department Deputy Commissioner.
