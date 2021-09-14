Kaveri Kodagu Mahila Sangha Founder-President no more
News

Kaveri Kodagu Mahila Sangha Founder-President no more

September 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Ittira Parvathi Cariappa (Dotty), Founder-President and Advisor of Shree Kaveri Kodagu Mahila Sangha, Mysuru and a resident of HUDCO Layout in Bannimantap, passed away last evening at her son’s residence in Cochin, Kerala, following a heart attack. She was 91.

She had served as the Vice-President of Kodava Samaja, Mysuru and Kodagu Sahakara Sangha in Jayalakshmipuram here. 

Parvathi, fondly called as Dotty aunty (Kodandera), had retired as Administrative Officer at Agriculture Department and had served as the President of Karnataka State Ministerial Staff Association and Vice-President of Karnataka State Government Employees Association.

Wife of retired KSRP SP late Cariappa, she leaves behind her son Dharmesh Cariappa, General Manager of Taj Group of Hotels, Cochin, daughter-in-law Neetha, grand-daughter Tripti and a host of relatives and friends. Her body was brought to Mysuru this morning and was kept at her residence for people to pay their last respects. 

Cremation took place at Chirashanthidhama in Gokulam this afternoon, according to family sources.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]tarofmysore.com

Searching