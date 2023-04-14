Keep strict vigil on motorists using high beam lights
Voice of The Reader

Keep strict vigil on motorists using high beam lights

April 14, 2023

Sir,

Most of the two-wheeler riders using high beam headlights in vehicles has become a menace in Mysuru, which is going on unabated. Don’t they care about the trouble the oncoming motorists face? One goes blind as the intensity of bulbs being used are high and beyond permissible limits and specially the halogen version which are worst. The complaint that roads aren’t good is not at all a reason as the low beam head lights are quite sufficient to get good view of roads.

I still remember, during 2014 or so, when Dr. M.A. Saleem as Police Commissioner had enforced use of low beam headlights in Mysuru by strict vigilance and a nominal fine of Rs.100 on violators. Why don’t the present Traffic Police authorities implement this rule? This apparently helps senior citizens on wheels and makes evening drive comfortable. Hope this plea falls on right ears and motorists have a hassle-free drive.

– L. Arun Pandit, Vijayanagar 1st Stage, 14.3.2023

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Keep strict vigil on motorists using high beam lights”

  1. Sugathapalan says:
    April 14, 2023 at 9:22 pm

    This is a very valid and important point. The bright halogen lights have caused several accidents in the nights, and everyone knows about this. Strangely, nobody seems to care. RTO and traffic police need to enforce the right rules to curb this menace, so lives can be saved and injuries avoided. Let us see how soon the authorities will take decisive action.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching