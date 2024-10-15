Key questions unansweredin 9-hour grilling of A-3, A-4

October 15, 2024

Lokayukta sleuths mulling to question Mallikarjunaswamy & Devaraju again

Mysuru: In a significant development in the MUDA 50:50 site allotment scam investigation, sources informed Star of Mysore that Accused-3, B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy, brother of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi and Accused-4, J. Devaraju, were visibly shaken during their recent interrogation by Lokayukta officials.

The two were subjected to an intense nine-hour questioning session, where they struggled to give coherent answers to many of the inquiries posed by the officers.

Sources revealed that A-3, Mallikarjunaswamy, faltered on several key questions, often providing vague or evasive responses. Both A-3 and A-4 reportedly failed to answer nearly 60 percent of the questions, either claiming ignorance or giving incomplete information. This has prompted officials to consider recalling them for further interrogation if needed.

The Lokayukta team, unsatisfied with their responses, is now worried that A-3 and A-4 may pose greater challenges for A-1 and A-2 — the CM and his wife. With numerous unanswered questions, A-3 and A-4 could soon become a more significant burden for the primary accused.

The Lokayukta Police are now weighing its next steps, including the possibility of additional interrogation sessions as the probe intensifies.