Key questions unansweredin 9-hour grilling of A-3, A-4
News

Key questions unansweredin 9-hour grilling of A-3, A-4

October 15, 2024

Lokayukta sleuths mulling to question Mallikarjunaswamy & Devaraju again

Mysuru: In a significant development in the MUDA 50:50 site allotment scam investigation, sources informed Star of Mysore that Accused-3, B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy, brother of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi and Accused-4, J. Devaraju, were visibly shaken during their recent interrogation by Lokayukta officials.

The two were subjected to an intense nine-hour questioning session, where they struggled to give coherent answers to many of the inquiries posed by the officers.

Sources revealed that A-3, Mallikarjunaswamy, faltered on several key questions, often providing vague or evasive responses. Both A-3 and A-4 reportedly failed to answer nearly 60 percent of the questions, either claiming ignorance or giving incomplete information. This has prompted officials to consider recalling them for further interrogation if needed.

The Lokayukta team, unsatisfied with their responses, is now worried that A-3 and A-4 may pose greater challenges for A-1 and A-2 — the CM and his wife. With numerous unanswered questions, A-3 and A-4 could soon become a more significant burden for the primary accused.

The Lokayukta Police are now weighing its next steps, including the possibility of additional interrogation sessions as the probe intensifies.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching