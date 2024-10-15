M. Lakshmana to file complaint against Snehamayi Krishna

October 15, 2024

Mysuru: Amid the series of complaints being filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to Lokayukta Police of Mysuru Division, KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana has said that he would be filing a complaint against Snehamayi Krishna at Lokayukta SP’s Office here tomorrow (Oct. 16).

Speaking to media persons at Congress Office in city this morning, he said that Krishna has criminal antecedents, but has been exerting pressure on Lokayukta, that gives rise to doubts, whether Lokayukta SP is caught in the web of blackmail woven by Krishna. Is this a murder case to destroy evidence? he asked.

Krishna has been demanding the arrest of Siddaramaiah. Should the investigation be carried out on his directions? Better he should be arrested, he said, demanding action against Krishna.

“When the investigation into the serious case is underway, he has been levelling false allegations. Does this mean, Central Government is being used to mount pressure on the Lokayukta Police, with Krishna providing additional documents supporting his complaint against the CM,” said Lakshmana.

Withdrawal of cases

To the allegations and counter allegations over withdrawal of cases based on the Cabinet recommendations, Lakshmana said, a total of 47 cases had been withdrawn on the recommendations of then BJP Ministers V. Somanna, R. Ashok, C.T. Ravi and Dr. K. Sudhakar. However, they have been calling Muslims as terrorists, but in reality, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, C.T. Ravi and R. Ashok are true terrorists, he charged.

When BJP Government was in power, a total of 85 cases had been withdrawn, while the rowdy sheets opened against 7,343 people was closed and 2.3 lakh cases against women were also withdrawn, alleged Lakshmana.