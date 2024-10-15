M. Lakshmana to file complaint against Snehamayi Krishna
News

M. Lakshmana to file complaint against Snehamayi Krishna

October 15, 2024

Mysuru: Amid the series of complaints being filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to Lokayukta Police of Mysuru Division, KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana has said that he would be filing a complaint against Snehamayi Krishna at Lokayukta SP’s Office here tomorrow (Oct. 16).

Speaking to media persons at Congress Office in city this morning, he said that Krishna has criminal antecedents, but has been exerting pressure on Lokayukta, that gives rise to doubts, whether Lokayukta SP is caught in the web of blackmail woven by Krishna. Is this a murder case to destroy evidence? he asked.

Krishna has been demanding the arrest of Siddaramaiah. Should the investigation be carried out on his directions? Better he should be arrested, he said, demanding  action against Krishna.

“When the investigation into the serious case is underway, he has been levelling false allegations. Does this mean, Central Government is being used to mount pressure on the Lokayukta Police, with Krishna providing additional documents supporting his complaint against the CM,” said Lakshmana.

Withdrawal of cases

To the allegations and counter allegations over withdrawal of cases based on the Cabinet recommendations, Lakshmana said, a total of 47 cases had been withdrawn on the recommendations of then BJP Ministers V. Somanna, R. Ashok, C.T. Ravi and Dr. K. Sudhakar. However, they have been calling Muslims as terrorists, but in reality, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, C.T. Ravi and R. Ashok are true terrorists, he charged.

When BJP Government was in power, a total of 85 cases had been withdrawn, while the rowdy sheets opened against 7,343 people was closed and 2.3 lakh cases against women                                            were also withdrawn, alleged Lakshmana.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching