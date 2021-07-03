‘Khelo India’ sports meet early next year, says Minister
July 3, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayanagowda said that ‘Khelo India’ Sports Meet for school children and youths will take place in the State next year as wished by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to press persons at the BJP Office here on Thursday, he said the Government is working towards making the State a sports superpower of the country. 

Pointing out that ‘Khelo India’ meet is likely to take place in Bengaluru in February or March next year in association with Bengaluru’s Jain University, he said that the national meet is expected to attract good participation of school children  from across the country.

Noting that sporting activities is slowly returning to normalcy following the subsidence of COVID pandemic, the Minister announced that the Government is considering payment of Rs.1 lakh as relief to families of sportspersons who died of COVID-19.

District Rural BJP President Mangala Somashekar, leaders Vaaneesh, Yoganand, Mahesh, Jayaram and others were present on the occasion.

