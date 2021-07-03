Noted Science Communicator Dr. Sudhindra Haldodderi passes away

July 3, 2021

He was selected for Dr. Anupama Niranjana Medical and Science Literary Award by KBA

Bengaluru: Noted Science Communicator in Kannada and former Scientist of DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) Dr. Sudhindra Haldodderi (61) passed away here on Friday.

Dr. Sudhindra, who suffered a heart attack last week, was being treated at a Bengaluru Hospital, where he breathed his last on Friday afternoon. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. His body was donated to Bangalore Medical College as per his wishes, according to family sources.

Dr. Sudhindra, an aeronautical scientist and an alumnus of IIT-Madras, was an expert on Aircraft mechanical systems. Working for over two decades with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and DRDO at Bengaluru, he had worked on fighter jets, helicopter engines and Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) projects. Dr. Sudhindra had also worked with renowned Rocket Scientist and former President of India Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam for a brief period. After taking voluntary retirement from Government service, he was teaching Aeronautical Science subjects at Jain University. He had won many awards and prizes, including National Science Day medal and citation of the Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister, DRDO Technology Group Award, Silver Jubilee Award of Karnataka Vijnana Parishat and Best Science Communicator Award, among others.

Unfortunately, Dr. Sudhindra passed away on the day when KBA announced Dr. Anupama Niranjana Medical and Science Literary award for him on Friday.