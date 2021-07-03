Two from Mysuru selected for Kannada Book Authority Awards
July 3, 2021

Bengaluru: The Kannada Book Authority (KBA) on Friday announced its annual awards for the year 2020.

KBA Chairman Nandeesh Hanche said veteran scholar Dr. T.V. Venkatachala Shastry (Mysuru) has been selected for Dr. M.M. Kalburgi Humanities Studies Award which carries a cash prize of Rs.75,000 and a citation. Syed Isak, also of Mysuru, whose Library ‘Pustaka Mane’ in Udayagiri, was burnt down recently, has been selected for Dr. G.P. Rajarathnam Literary Promotion Award that carries a cash prize of Rs. 50,000 and a citation. Noted Science Communicator Dr. Sudhindra Haldodderi of Bengaluru, who passed away yesterday, was selected for Dr. Anupama Niranjana Medical and Science Literary Award. The award carries a cash prize of Rs. 25,000 and a citation.

Nandeesh Hanche further said that Hubballi’s Sahitya Prakashana has bagged the Best Publisher Award (cash prize  of Rs.1 lakh and a citation).

Searching