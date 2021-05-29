In Briefs

‘Kishore’ exam for high school students

May 29, 2021

Kishore Bharati will be conducting Kishore – Exam 2021 on “Great Personalities of Bharata” on July 11 at 11 am. The exam will be online or physical depending on Covid situation. Students of 8th to 10th standards are eligible to appear. Link for registration: https://tinyurl.com/MysuruKB. Kishore Bharati is a volunteer group engaging with teens to develop samskara in them and develop patriotic values, volunteer development and create a vibrant and constructive society. It has been conducting cultural exams on different topics during summer holidays. For details contact Mob: 97438-08947 or 96207-83541.

