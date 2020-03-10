Kittur Rani Chennamma Award conferred on Anitha Cariappa
March 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Noted theatre personality from Kodagu, Addanda Anitha Cariappa was among the 20 women achievers from different fields who received the coveted Kittur Rani Chennamma Award at a programme organised by Women and Child Development Department at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru, marking International Women’s Day on Sunday last.

Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle conferred the award to the 20 distinguished personalities. The award carries a cash prize of Rs.25,000 and a citation.

Anitha Cariappa, wife of Mysuru Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa, is a resident of Ponnampet in  Virajpet taluk, South Kodagu. Active in theatre for the past 40 years, she is the only actress who has relentlessly engaged herself in promoting Kannada and Kodava theatre in Kodagu, where little theatre activities take place. Acting as a link between Kannada and Kodava languages in Kodagu district, she has performed in over 80 plays and acted in many Kodava movies.

