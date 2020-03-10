Women hone skills in Archery

March 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Tiger Adventure Foundation, in association with The Mountain Goat, conducted an Archery Programme as part of International Women’s Day at Seervi Samaj premises in city recently. About 51 women from different walks of life like — Doctors, Nurses, Teachers, Digital Marketing Freelancer, Excise, Speech Pathologist, Audiologist, Housewives, Techies, Journalist, Tailors, Beautician, NSS Volunteers, Domestic Maids, Bankers, NCC Cadets and Pourakarmikas — took part in this event.

Muthyalamma, a Pourakarmika with Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Mysuru and Anupama, an employee of State Bank of India, were among the participants. Priya Sarvanan, President of Air Force Wives Welfare Association, Mysuru Chapter, inaugurated the programme. Vipul Kumar, Inspector General of Police (Southern Range) and Director, Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) felicitated the lady participants on the occasion.

Veena Ashok, a city-based housewife, was honoured for adventure accomplishments like Mountaineering, Trekking and Cycling.

The participants were trained by Adithi Ramakanth Rao, Samhitha Danthi and Sumangala. They were ably assisted by Santosh, Charan Ashwath, S. Bharath, Amith Somashekar, G. Lohith, Gokul and Jagadeesh.

The programme was coordinated by Punitha Pradeep and Hema Chandrasekhar of Tiger Adventure Foundation. Dr. Gururaj of Tiger Adventure Foundation was also present.