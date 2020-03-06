Kittur Rani Chennamma award for Anitha Cariappa
Kittur Rani Chennamma award for Anitha Cariappa

March 6, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Noted theatre  personality Addanda Anitha Cariappa has been selected for the prestigious ‘Kittur Rani Chennamma’ award given by the Department of Women and Child Development in recognition of her services for overall development of women.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs. 25,000 and a citation.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will present the award at a programme to be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru at 11 am on Mar.8, marking World Women’s Day.

Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle will be present on the occasion.

Profile: Addanda Anitha Cariappa, wife of Mysuru Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa and a resident of Ponnampet in Kodagu district, has been active in theatre for the past 40 years. She is the only actress who has relentlessly involved herself in Kannada and Kodava theatre in Kodagu district. She has played a key role in Kodava theatre making its own mark in Karnataka theatre.

After graduating from ‘Neenasam’ theatre school, she has served as a member of Karnataka Nataka Academy. She has performed in over 80 plays and has acted in many Kodava movies. She gave a stunning performance in ‘Baduk’ Kodava play and ‘Mithuna’ Kannada play. Her only son Ponnappa is working in New Zealand.

