Stray dog menace continues in Nanjangud

March 6, 2020

Pack of dogs bites toddler in front of her house

Nanjangud: A pack of stray dogs attacked a two-year-old girl at Thyagaraja Colony here yesterday injuring the toddler seriously.

The injured child is Sukrutha, daughter of Savitha, a resident of the Colony. The little girl was playing in front of her house when a pack of stray dogs suddenly pounced on her, injuring her seriously in the attack.

Sukrutha’s parents and neighbours, who rushed to her help on hearing her screams, managed to chase the dogs and rescue Sukrutha. But Sukrutha was bitten all over her body by then. They then rushed the toddler to a hospital and got her treated.

It may be recalled that last month, a pack of stray dogs had attacked and injured seven people including a two-year-old girl at Devirammanahalli village on a single day. The girl, who was injured badly, was treated at a private hospital in Mysuru, where the girl’s parents had spent about one lakh rupees for the treatment. The girl is yet to recover from the injuries.

Meanwhile, members of various organisations said that though the menace by stray dogs was brought to the notice of City Municipal Council (CMC), no action has been taken till date and have urged the authorities to take steps to control the stray dogs menace at the earliest failing which they threatened of staging protests in front of the CMC.

