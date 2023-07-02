Kodagu couple killed as KSRTC bus rams into car near Bilikere

July 2, 2023

They were on their way to pick their daughter from Mysore Airport

Hunsur: A couple from Kodagu, who were on their way to pick up their daughter from Mysore Airport at Mandakalli, were killed when a KSRTC bus rammed into their car on NH-275 near Rangaiahnakoppal close to Bilikere yesterday.

The deceased are H.B. Belliappa (64), retired Principal of Maragodu College and Kodagu District BSP Vice-President and his wife Veena (54), residents of Guddehosur.

The couple’s daughter was to arrive to Mysore Airport from Hyderabad and the couple left their house in their Maruti Dzire car (KA-12-MA-5209) to the airport. When they neared Rangaiahnakoppal, a KSRTC bus (KA-09-F-5404) which was coming from Mysuru to Hunsur, collided head-on with the car killing Belliappa on the spot and his wife breathed her last while being shifted to a hospital. The front portion of the car was badly damaged due to the impact.

Hunsur Dy.SP Mahesh, Bilikere Inspector Chikkaswamy, Sub-Inspector Lingaraj Urs, ASI Gopalakrishna and staff Ravi, Ashok, Manohar, Govinda and others rushed to the spot and conducted preliminary investigation. A case has been registered at Bilikere Police Station.

It is learnt that, Belliappa and Venna’s daughter Shruti, who works in a private company at Hyderabad, had informed her father that she would be leaving in a flight from Hyderabad at 1 pm on Saturday. As the flight would arrive at Mysore Airport at about 3.15 pm, Belliappa and Veena were proceeding in their car to pick up their daughter from the airport when the accident took place.

Meanwhile, Shruti, who arrived at Mysore Airport, was waiting for her parents when a relative called her over the phone and informed her about the tragedy. Shruti then rushed to Hunsur Government Hospital where the bodies of her parents were shifted by the Police. The couple’s another daughter is said to be in Bengaluru.

A native of Hirikere village in Somwarpet taluk, Belliappa had served as the Principal of Maragodu Government College before retiring. The couple were residing at a rented house in Guddehosur and Belliappa who was the BSP District Vice-President was involved in political activities.