Mysore Airport runway expansion: ‘Process will be speeded up’

Mysore/Mysuru: Expressing happiness over the release of funds for Airport expansion land acquisition, Mysore Airport Director R. Manjunath said that now that the land issue will surely be sorted out, the runway expansion process will be speeded up.
“Due to MP Pratap Simha’s persistent efforts, we are seeing good results today. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) had entered into an agreement with the Karnataka Government in 2005 and 2012 and accordingly, the State had agreed to give the land for future developments free of cost. The AAI has agreed for the underpass proposal on Nanjangud Highway so that vehicles can proceed below the expanded runway. Even the security clearance has been obtained,” Manjunath said.
The security clearance has been given after the soil strength has been tested and certified. After the runway is expanded further to 1,010 metres (total 2,750 metres), international flights with bigger carriers can land in Mysuru, he added.
Kudos to Mr Simha for all his efforts.
Good News for Tourism Industry.
Mysuru needs connectivity to New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.
New Delhi is where all inbound tours to India originate from and it is the Tourism Hub for Northern India .
Mumbai being well connected to other cities is the Tourism Hub of West India.
Kolkata is the Tourism Hub for the East and will bring in tourists from the North East states.
Hence the Hyderabad flight needs to be extended to Kolkata , the Hubbali flight needs to be extended to New Delhi and a new flight is needed to Mumbai via Pune.
The other Tourist destinations that need to be connected are Madurai in TamilNadu ,Vizag in AndhraPradesh(which will bring in tourists from Orissa), Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh , Jaipur in Rajasthan ,ahemdabad in Gujarat and Chandigarh in Punjab.
Further the Bengaluru to Mangaluru flight can be via Mysuru which will help the people from the Coastal Districts of Dakshina Kanada and Udupi.
Looking forward that once the runway expansion is complete we will see flights to these destinations.
