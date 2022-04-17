Mysore Airport runway expansion: ‘Process will be speeded up’

April 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Expressing happiness over the release of funds for Airport expansion land acquisition, Mysore Airport Director R. Manjunath said that now that the land issue will surely be sorted out, the runway expansion process will be speeded up.

“Due to MP Pratap Simha’s persistent efforts, we are seeing good results today. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) had entered into an agreement with the Karnataka Government in 2005 and 2012 and accordingly, the State had agreed to give the land for future developments free of cost. The AAI has agreed for the underpass proposal on Nanjangud Highway so that vehicles can proceed below the expanded runway. Even the security clearance has been obtained,” Manjunath said.

The security clearance has been given after the soil strength has been tested and certified. After the runway is expanded further to 1,010 metres (total 2,750 metres), international flights with bigger carriers can land in Mysuru, he added.