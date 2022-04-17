Will result in comprehensive development of Mysuru: MP

April 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: “I have been trying for five years to get the State Government to release funds. In the process, I met three Chief Ministers. I thank Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Co-operation and District Minister S.T. Somashekar and Housing and Infrastructure Minister V. Somanna for the release of funds for the long-awaited project,” said Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha.

The extended runway means bigger flights so that the Airport sees development and upgradation. Also, this will give a much-needed boost to the comprehensive development of Mysuru and surrounding regions, he added.

The Centre has already earmarked Rs. 700 crore for the runway expansion project. An additional Rs. 400 crore will be needed for the underpass. “We are also looking at deviating the existing Nanjangud Highway instead of constructing an underpass. All these will be subsequently decided,” the MP added.

“The Mysore Airport was once a land for grazing cattle as there were no flights. Now, nine flights are operating on a daily basis and very soon we will have bigger planes landing here. 20 years ago, Pune was under the shadow of Mumbai. It gained an independent status after a highway was built and Pune saw unprecedented development. Similarly, Mysuru will come out of the Bengaluru shadow and will have an identity of its own with the Mysuru-Bengaluru 10-lane highway and a full-fledged airport,” he said.

Along with the development, there is a need to ensure basic facilities and efforts are on to create Bruhat Mysuru Mahanagara Palike to include various City Municipal Councils, Town Panchayats and Gram Panchayats into Mysuru City Corporation’s fold.

“We need to have a clean and well-planned Mysuru and in this direction, the legacy waste at Vidyaranyapuram has to be cleared and this will be completed in another four months,” he said.