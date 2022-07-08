Kodagu DC Office retaining wall gives way as water seeps in
July 8, 2022

No chance of wall falling as elaborate strengthening process undertaken: PWD officials

The 40-ft retaining wall that is being built to protect the Kodagu Deputy Commissioner’s Office at Madikeri has given way at many places due to continuous rains, causing concern. The wall is being constructed at a cost of Rs. 5 crore.

Kodagu District Administrative Office (DC Office) is located on a steep gradient along the Madikeri-Mangaluru Road. The retaining wall construction began in June 2021 and due to continuous rains, the contractor had to stop work for a few months. Only 75 percent of the works could be completed till now and major works on the sides and the top portion is yet to be completed.

The DC Office was built at a cost of Rs. 14.43 crore and it opened in 2014. As the office complex is on a steep gradient, there was danger considering that the area is usually landslide-prone. To avoid such a situation and to ensure the safety of the structure, it was decided to build a retaining wall.

The wall is over 140 metres in length and the height is over 40 feet. Mysuru- based Ayyappa Constructions is undertaking the works. The work was supposed to be completed in December 2021 and as per the present progress of the works and the obstacles put by incessant rains and weather conditions, it looks like it will take another six to eight months for the project to complete.

Kodagu DC Office retaining wall slabs give way unable to withstand seepage.

PWD Executive Engineer clarifies

According to a press statement issued by D. Nagaraju, Executive Engineer, Kodagu Division Public Works Department (PWD), the slanting of the Reinforced Earth Wall (RE Wall) up to two to three inches outside in some places and two to three inches inside has caused concern among the public about the safety of the DC Office and also the way the works are being undertaken.

The wall is being constructed and strengthened in three stages. Firstly, the soil nailing process is done where 15-metre iron rods are inserted into the mud wall with the help of machines and 645 soil nails have been inserted and have been strengthened using cement grouting.

Workers fixing the outer surface of wall with steel mesh and five hooks.

The next process is to fix the entire outer surface with steel mesh with five hooks. These hooks (geo strap belts) are further strengthened with concrete slabs. The press note said that as an elaborate scientific process is followed, there are little chances of the RE Wall slipping away.

“These walls might slide up to three inches inside and out. But they will not fall on top of each other or tumble. On July 5, a technical team visited the spot from Bengaluru and recommended certain measures to be taken further and it is under process. There is no need for panic or concern and the public should not listen to rumours,” the press release stated.

Works under progress at the Kodagu DC Office.

Ensures longevity

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Shivakumar, Engineer from Ayyappa Constructions who is in-charge of this project said that once the wall is fully constructed and the finishing works are done at the top portion, water will not seep inside.

 “We will seal the top portion with asphalt to prevent water seepage. At present, water that is stocked up is entering the DC Office as it is raining heavily. There is pressure from the top to find crevices to flow out. As such, the slabs have given way from their original place,” he explained.

Soil nailing process being done where 15-metre iron rods are inserted into mud wall.

Once the project is completed within the next monsoon (2023), the problem will not surface. “What problem we are facing now is minor and we have done such works like this in the past for 20 years. This method ensures longevity and there is no problem for many years and only minor work will be required at that stage. The engineers will also streamline and divert the water flow from the top portion so that the structure is not threatened,” he added.

5 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “Kodagu DC Office retaining wall gives way as water seeps in”

  1. Livya Kukunoor says:
    July 9, 2022 at 10:21 am

    There is a need to shift the district headquarters away from Madikeri. I understand Madikeri is of historical importance, rajas and British were seated here, that’s because it was a strategic location for them. Now we are in republic of India where both the coast , highland and mainland is India’s. I see no harm in shifting district administration may be in 10 km radius.

    Reply
  2. Dheeraj says:
    July 9, 2022 at 10:40 am

    New layouts , trees cut to flatten lands and construction on the rise , what used to be such a beautiful hill station ..
    Deforestation , Private mining..
    Then trying to fix to things.
    Sad.

    Reply
  3. Nandini says:
    July 9, 2022 at 3:28 pm

    @livya
    Read the other poster @Dheeraj , who is spot on the causes. What he says is because of the Republic of India! Soon you will runout of spaces for people if your country’s population accelerates like the way it is happening now.

    Reply
  5. Jyothsna says:
    July 9, 2022 at 4:49 pm

    At the present cost – 20 crores – and still climbing – the fort & DCs office, I’m sure could have been restored & renovated .

    Reply

