Kodagu deluge loss pegged at Rs. 579 crore

August 17, 2019

Madikeri: The torrential rains, floods and landslips last week have caused a loss of Rs. 579 crore. A number of houses, plantations, farm fields and many public and private properties have suffered extensive damage in this year’s calamitous rain.

The Kodagu District Administration has done preliminary estimate of the loss based on the assessment conducted in the affected places by the revenue and other officials. As per the estimate that has been published on the website of Deputy Commissioner’s Office, a crop loss (paddy, jowar, coffee, areca, ginger, pepper) of Rs. 266.52 crore has been caused.

The exact extent of damage to the standing crop is yet to be assessed but according to initial estimates, over 1,02,034 hectares of coffee estates and 6,350 hectares of pepper plantations have been damaged. Over 3,623 hectares of standing paddy crop has been rendered useless.

South Kodagu is the worst affected this year and many plantations in Thora in Virajpet taluk, which had major landslips, have been destroyed. Damages to estates near Kanoor and Kutta have also been reported.

Loses to National Highways, State Highways, PWD Roads, Government buildings, lakes and ponds have been estimated at Rs. 305.91 crore. A total of 549 houses have been either destroyed or majorly damaged in Virajpet, Madikeri and Somwarpet Taluks and the preliminary loss estimate is Rs. 6.86 crore.

The cumulative loss of crops, roads and houses has been pegged at Rs. 579 crore. According to the District Administration, the figures might change when the final estimate is done. The first priority of the District Administration will be to rehabilitate the affected persons.

The NDRF will continue its operation at Thora in Virajpet taluk where six persons continue to be missing.