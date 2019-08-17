Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar’s portrait unveiled at Mysuru Akashvani

August 17, 2019

Mysuru: “We do not know from where the sound emanates when we stand here. That is how good the circular design of All India Radio (AIR), Mysuru building is,” said Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family of Mysore.

She was speaking after unveiling the portrait of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, the last ruler of Mysore State at the Music Studio of All India Radio in Yadavagiri, here yesterday and said every time she visits the Station, it looks new and fresh.

Dr. M.V. Gopalaswamy, founder of Akashvani, Mysore, used to run the Station from his house and when he brought it to the notice of Sri Jayachamraja Wadiyar that he was finding it difficult to run from there, it was shifted to this building aptly titled ‘Akashvani,’ she said.

“The architect Otto Koenigsberger, who designed this building looked like he designed it with the name ‘Akashvani’ in his mind, is how I feel. There was very good relations between Mysore and Germany and hence Architect Koenigsberger and Horticulturist Gustav Herman Krumbiegel, who designed the Lalbagh and Brindavan Gardens, both from Germany, had very intimate relationship with my father-in-law Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar,” she said.

“Mysuru Akashvani also broadcast 21 episodes of the 94 rare compositions of Wadiyar, titled ‘Sri Vidya Visharada Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Vaibhava,’ which was a proud moment for our family. After visiting the Control Room, I felt that it gave a bird’s eye view of the beautifully designed building,” said Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

Earlier, Director, Engineering and Head of AIR Mysuru, Sunil Bhatia said that Mysore Akashvani was started in 1935 and today there are 600 Radio Stations in India and it is a matter of pride that it is the first station in the country to start live streaming through mobile App.

“When I came to Mysore, I understood the significance of ‘Bahujan Hitaya, Bahujan Sukhaya’ as its origin is in Mysuru and it is because Wadiyars, the rulers of Mysore State always had the interest of people in the mind and hence it is very appropriate that a portrait of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar was unveiled in the refurbished Music Studio,” he said.

Assistant Director, Programme S.S. Umesh said that it was a historic day that the portrait has been unveiled in this unique V-Design Music Studio, which is not found in any other Radio Station in the country.

Programme Executives S. Subramanya welcomed and Diwakar Hegde proposed a vote of thanks. Announcer Prabhuswamy Malimath compered the programme.

Musicologist Sukanya Prabhakar’s students R. Nityashri and Mahima Kashyap rendered the invocation and two compositions of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar. They were accompanied by Mysore M. Nagaraj on violin and H.C. Shivashankarswamy on mridanga. The staff of All India Radio were present at the simple function.

Waste generated was biodegradable: Pramoda Devi, in a ten-minute interview recorded in AIR prior to the function, on being asked her views on Swachh Mysuru being its brand ambassador, by Programme Executive S. Subramanya, said that the city had always set high standards but now it had gone down a bit.

Pointing out that there was a lot of difference between Mysore of yore and the present day Mysuru, she said that earlier there was not much accumulation of garbage as there was no usage of plastic. The kitchen waste generated was biodegradable and this was because nobody carried plastic those days. Everyone would carry cloth bags which was possible to reuse it every time.

“It was a matter of pride that Mysuru had bagged the first place twice in Cleanest City rankings in the country but now it had slipped to third or fourth place. If people once again cooperate then our city can regain its top ranking,” she said.

Pramoda Devi, replying to a media query on floods, said we always pray for more rains. However, it has rained very heavily and looks like it is due to the attack of man on environment that such disasters are occurring.