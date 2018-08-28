Kodagu Landslide: Missing Uthappa’s body retrieved from under slush

Madikeri: The body of Mukkattira Uthappa alias Sabu (62), who had gone missing after landslides at Muvathoklu village and feared to have been trapped under the debris of his house which had collapsed, was found by the rescue team comprising Garuda Police Command Force and Kodagu District Police personnel this morning.

The rescue team led by Kutta Circle Inspector P.K. Raju, who were conducting the search operation found the body of Uthappa buried under the slush and retrieved the body with the help of a JCB machine.

It may be recalled that the house of Uthappa had collapsed and covered by mud and slush, following a huge landslip that occurred at about 3.30 am on Aug.16. The intensity of the landslide was such that there was no trace of any house having existed there before. Uthappa, who is said have been inside the house during the landslide, was suspected to have been trapped under debris and slush.

Although the dog squad was pressed into service and loads of mud was excavated by the JCBs, there was no trace of the missing Uthappa and even rescue teams had been putting all their efforts to trace Uthappa but their efforts had proved futile then.

16 bodies found so far

According to sources, a total of 19 persons had gone missing and feared to have died due to floods and landslides at several places in Kodagu. Out of 19 bodies, 16 have been found so far and efforts are on to trace three more bodies.

Huge crack found in Nishani Hill

Meanwhile, a huge crack measuring 700 mts long and one foot wide was found at Nishani Hill in Monnangeri limits yesterday creating fear of more landslides in the region.

Sources said that the entire residents of Monnangeri have abandoned their houses and have moved to safer places and only cattle and dogs have taken shelter in these houses.

Out of hunger, the dogs are now feeding on chicken and dead cows there, sources added.