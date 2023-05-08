Kodagu Model School and BVB secure 100% results
Kodagu Model School and BVB secure 100% results

May 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Kodagu Model School, promoted by Sri Kavery Kodava Association – Mysuru East, Vidyashankara Layout, has secured hundred percent results in the SSLC Exams for the academic year 2022-23.

Muhammed S. Shiraazuddin has topped Kodagu Model School with 598  marks out of 625 (95.68%). Other students are: M.P. Nivedha – 594 (95.04%); Bhavish K. Gowda – 538 (86.08%); P. Prem Sagar – 533 (85.28%); S. Lohith Raje Urs – 530 (84.8%); H.U. Thejas Gowda – 525 (84%); R. Preethika – 519 (83.04%); N. Sanjana – 508 (81.28%); S. Preetham Raj – 507 (81.12%); R. Bindu – 501 (80.16%);   N.S. Nandish – 493 (78.88%); M.U. Anirudh – 488 (78.08%); D. Adithya – 478 (76.48%); H. Kiran – 462 (73.92%); S. Purushotham – 447 (71.52%); D.M. Nithish Gowda – 438 (70.08%); M. Tejas – 396 (63.36%); M. Harshavardhan – 375 (60%); P. Yadunandan –  362 (57.92%).

BVB School

The students of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB) School in Vijayanagar, Mysuru, too have excelled in SSLC and the School has secured 100 percent results.

Out of the 161 students who had appeared, 124 have passed with distinction and the rest 37 in first class.

