SSLC: 83.89 Pass Percentage

May 8, 2023

Chitradurga district tops State; Mandya 2nd; Hassan 3rd; Kodagu 9th place; Mysuru 16th and Yadgiri stands last

Mysore/Mysuru: In a deviation from the general trend of coastal districts bagging the top rankings in the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) exam conducted by Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), Chitradurga has bagged the topmost place in the ranking of SSLC exam for 2022-23, the results of which was announced at Bengaluru this morning.

The SSLC exam was held from Mar. 31 to Apr. 15 in 3,305 exam centres throughout the State. The results are available in the website https://karresults.nic.in

Announcing the results at the KSEAB Office in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, this morning, the Board Chairman R. Ramachandra said that the State has recorded a pass percentage of 83.89 this year, which means a dip of over 1 percent as compared to the previous year (2021-22), which stood at 85.13 percent. Out of the 8,35,102 students, who had appeared this year, 7,00,619 have passed out, resulting in a pass percentage of 83.89.

Continuing with the trend for the past several years, girls have out-shined boys. While 3,41,108 boys have passed (80.08 percent), girls have fared better with 3,59,438 of them having been successful (80.62 percent).

Only four students have scored the maximum marks (625/625) this year, which means a sharp decline as compared to the previous year (2022), when as many as 145 students had scored the maximum marks. The four students are Bhumika Pai of Bengaluru, Bhimanagouda Patil of Muddebihal in Vijayapura district, Anupama Srishail Hireholi of Savadatti in Belagavi district and Yashas Gowda of Agalakurki in Chikkaballapur district.

In the district-wise top-rankings of 35 educational districts, Chitradurga (96.80 percent) was followed by Mandya (96.74 percent) in second place and Hassan (96.68 percent) in third position. In other important statistics, rural students have outscored urban students as was the case the previous year too. While rural students recorded 87 percent success, the pass percentage of urban students stood at 79.62.

While a good number of 14,983 students scored the maximum (125/125) in first language paper, 9,754 scored centum (100/100) in second language paper, 16,170 in third language, 2,132 in Maths, 983 in Science and 8,311 in Social Science.

Out of 35 educational districts, 23 have bagged A grade (75 to 100 percent) and 12 have secured B Grade (60 to 75 percent).

The students can apply for photocopy of answer papers from today till May 14 and for Retotalling / Revaluation from May 15 to 21. The registration for supplementary exam for failed and repeater students is from today till May 15.

Anagha of Vijaya Vittala tops Mysuru district

Mysuru stands at 16th place with a pass percentage of 89.75, Kodagu at 9th with a pass percentage of 93.19 and Chamarajanagar at 7th (94.37 percent), while Yadgir in Kalyana Karnataka region stands at the bottom of the list with 35th ranking, with a pass percentage of 75.49.

The coastal districts of Udupi (18th), Dakshina Kannada (19th) and Uttara Kannada (13th), which used to usually come at the top, could not find a place in the first ten rankings.

In Mysuru, Anagha S. Karnis of Vijaya Vittala High School in Saraswathipuram, topped the district, scoring 623/625, falling short by just 2 marks to achieve the maximum. She scored full marks in First Language, Second Language, Third Language, Maths and Social Science papers and 98 in Science.

Speaking to Star of Mysore after the results were out, Anagha thanked her parents and teachers for their unstinted support in her studies. Stating that she also attended tuitions, Anagha said hard work, dedication and determination has played a vital role in her achievement. She wants to study Astro-Physics and pursue a career in that subject, she added.

Anagha is the daughter of P. Srinivasa, a Bank employee and N. Vani, residents of Somanathanagar in Dattagalli.

The total pass percentage of Vijaya Vittala is 98.68 — a total of 150 students appeared for the exams, out of which 84 students have secured distinction, 59 first class and 6 second class. Other highest scorers of Vijaya Vittala are R. Shreepada (daughter of L. Rangarajan and H.S. Rangashree) – 620/625 and M. Sudeeksha (daughter of M. Chandrashekhar and K. Jahnavi) – 616/625.

N. Raksha of Ideal Jawa Rotary School, Mysuru, has scored 621 marks. She is the daughter of A.N. Nataraj and N. Mamatha couple of the city.