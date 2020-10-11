Kohli leads RCB’s win

October 11, 2020

Dubai: Virat Kohli led from the front as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 37 runs to win the 25th Match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 yesterday. RCB have rarely emerged victorious in Southern derby matches, and this win will certainly be a major boost for the players.

The Bengaluru-based franchise won the toss and opted to bat, posting a total of 169 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs.

Skipper Virat Kohli was the highest run-scorer for RCB, smashing 90 runs off 52 deliveries in an innings comprising of four boundaries and the same number of sixes.

Opener Devdutt Padikkal was the second-highest run-scorer, scoring 33 runs. Pacer Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, accounting for the dismissals of Padikkal and AB de Villiers.

CSK were never really in the chase losing wickets at regular intervals, with South African all-rounder Chris Morris making an impact in his first game for RCB.

The Chennai-based franchise were restricted to 132/8 as Morris finished with three wickets, with Washington Sundar accounting for two wickets.

Brief Scores

RCB: 169/4 (Virat Kohli 90*, Devdutt Padikkal 33; Shardul Thakur 2/40) beat CSK: 132/6 (Ambati Rayudu 42, N. Jagadeesan 33; Chris Morris 3/19) by 37 runs.