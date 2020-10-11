KKR beat KXIP

October 11, 2020

Abu Dhabi: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) crumbled once again in a close game as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat them by two runs, handing them their fifth consecutive defeat. After a century-stand between Mayank Agarwal and K.L. Rahul had put them in a commanding position, other KXIP batters failed to put the game to bed.

The credit also goes to KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik whose smart bowling changes, despite being one bowler short, took the game deep, activating the panic button among KXIP’s inexperienced middle-order. With 14 needed off the last over, Sunil Narine bowled brilliantly to hand his side another win.

Earlier, Dinesh Karthik led from front, scoring 58 off 29 balls, as KKR posted 164/6 in their 20 overs. Opener Shubman Gill continued with his good run this season and held the KKR innings together scoring 57 off 47 balls. Eoin Morgan,

promoted up the order to bat at No. 4., also played a handy knock.

At the start of the innings, KXIP bowlers pushed KKR on the backfoot and restricted them to 25/2 — the second lowest score inside powerplay in IPL 2020.

After opting to bat, KKR found it tough against KXIP new ball bowlers, especially Shami and Arshdeep Singh, who bowled tight lines and caused them a lot of trouble. Shami cleaned up Rahul Tripathi to give KXIP the first breakthrough.

However, from there on it was a one-man show as Dinesh Karthik played like a true leader and guided his side to a fighting total, which in the end proved good enough to hand them two more points.

Brief Scores

KKR: 164/6 (Dinesh Karthik 58, Shubman Gill 57; Arshdeep Singh 1/25) beat KXIP: 162/5 (K.L. Rahul 74, Mayank Agarwal 59; Prasidh Krishna 3/29) by two runs.

