May 2, 2022

Kolada Mutt Seer Sri Shanthaveera Swamiji (80) passed away in the early hours of Apr. 30 following a heart attack.

The Seer, who had participated in a programme at Mahalakshmi Layout on Apr. 29, complained of severe chest pain on Apr. 30 morning and suffered a heart attack.

The body was kept in the Mutt for the public and devotees to pay their last respects. Last rites were performed on Apr. 30 evening in the Mutt premises.