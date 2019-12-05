KPL match-fixing: KSCA Member Sudhendra Shinde arrested

December 5, 2019

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police here on Wednesday arrested Sudhendra Shinde, former Ranji Trophy player, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Management Committee member, for aiding and abetting Karnataka Premier League (KPL) betting scam, an official said.

“Shinde was arrested for assisting Belagavi Panthers owner Asfaq Ali Thara in betting and spot-fixing KPL matches. He facilitated and had the knowledge,” Central Crime Branch (CCB) DCP Kuldeep Jain confirmed.

In the recently concluded 2019 KPL edition, Shinde was the coach of the Belgavi Panthers T20 team, owned by Ali, who was also arrested. He is on bail.

Shinde would be produced before a magistrate on Wednesday, Jain said.

On Monday, five police officers searched Shinde’s home here and seized some material, which Jain said was being investigated.

The CCB probing the local T20 Tournament scandals continues to receive data and information from KSCA.

Jain said the Crime Branch didn’t meet the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials again after a recent informal meeting here, pertaining to the controversies surrounding the local tournament the BCCI approved.

