KPL match-fixing: KSCA Member Sudhendra Shinde arrested
News

KPL match-fixing: KSCA Member Sudhendra Shinde arrested

December 5, 2019

Bengaluru:  The Bengaluru Police here on Wednesday arrested Sudhendra Shinde, former Ranji Trophy player, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Management Committee member, for aiding and abetting Karnataka Premier League (KPL) betting scam, an official said.

“Shinde was arrested for assisting Belagavi Panthers owner Asfaq Ali Thara in betting and spot-fixing KPL matches. He facilitated and had the knowledge,” Central Crime Branch (CCB) DCP Kuldeep Jain confirmed.

In the recently concluded 2019 KPL edition, Shinde was the coach of the Belgavi Panthers T20 team, owned by Ali, who was also arrested. He is on bail.

Shinde would be produced before a magistrate on Wednesday, Jain said.

On Monday, five police officers searched Shinde’s home here and seized some material, which Jain said was being investigated.

The CCB probing the local T20 Tournament scandals continues to receive data and information from KSCA. 

Jain said the Crime Branch didn’t meet the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials again after a recent informal meeting here, pertaining to the controversies surrounding the local tournament the BCCI approved.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching