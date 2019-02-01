KPSC publishes revised list of 1998 batch gazetted probationers
Bengaluru:  Following Court directions, the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) on Wednesday published the revised list of 383 Group A and Group B gazetted probationers of the 1998 batch.

The selection of Group A and Group B probationers of the 1998 batch had run into a big controversy following numerous complaints of irregularities had even reached the doorsteps of the Karnataka High Court and Supreme Court.

The government on Jan. 25 had issued a gazette notification in this regard, thus putting an end to the controversy that surrounded the 1998 batch of gazetted probationers. The gazette notification however said that the list is subject to changes or revision if at all the enforcement of a June 21, 2016 High Court ruling becomes inevitable.

February 1, 2019

