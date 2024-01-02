Krishna Shile for idols were from Gujjegowdanapura at Jayapura
Krishna Shile for idols were from Gujjegowdanapura at Jayapura

January 2, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Reports indicate that the land in Gujjegowdanapura, where the Krishna Shile (black schist) was excavated, is owned by Ramdas, with Srinivas Nataraju overseeing a quarry operation on the site.

Approximately six months ago, Surendra Vishwakarma from Bengaluru visited the                      Gujjegowdanapura farm, inspecting stones intended for idol creation. Subsequently, he conveyed the findings to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Following this, a comprehensive evaluation was conducted by more than 17 engineers from various regions across the country, all of whom approved the quality of the azure-coloured Krishna Shile stones. Subsequently, five stones were transported from Gujjegowdanapura to Ayodhya in trucks.

These stones, distinguished by their unique azure hue, were chosen for crafting idols, including a 9 feet 8-inch stone for Lord Ram and a 7 feet 3-inch stone for Sita. Similar stones were dispatched for the creation of idols representing Lakshman, Bharatha and Shatrughna.

