Students concerned about academic issues in UoM

January 2, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as several architecturally designed buildings, including the Centenary Clock Tower came up in Manasagangothri campus to mark the Centenary celebrations of the University of Mysore (UoM) a few years ago, students are on a spot of bother as according to them there has been little progress in the University on the academic front.

About eight years ago, the then UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. K.S. Rangappa had taken pains to develop the Manasagangothri campus on the lines of IITs, by establishing a giant Clock Tower to mark the centenary celebration of the University, which was established by the erstwhile Mysore rulers.

But now, the students claim that there has been little progress on the academic front and about 10-12 departments out of the 62 departments of the University are on the verge of closure.

Though many buildings, including new hostels, came up during the centenary celebrations, the University has been found lacking in the appointment of Guest Lecturers and betterment of infrastructure in hostels.

According to Karnataka State Research Scholars Association President Dr. Maridevaiah, nobody seems to be bothered about the declining academic activities in the University.

The students say that the Clock Tower in the campus has become non-functional for the past three months and that the decorative lights around it have been damaged by miscreants. Also, the entire Manasagangothri campus will be literally under darkness due to lack of street lights, which has caused scare among the hostelites.

The students are only hoping that the University authorities woke up to their plight and come forward to address the problems and issues bothering the over century old University.