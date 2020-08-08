KRS just short of 7 ft. from reaching maximum level
News

KRS just short of 7 ft. from reaching maximum level

August 8, 2020

Mandya: With heavy rains battering Kodagu district, the birth place of River Cauvery and other catchment areas, the KRS Dam in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district, the lifeline of the people of Mysuru region, is receiving huge inflows for the past  few days, thus considerably pushing up the water level in the Reservoir with each passing day. 

The water level of KRS today stood at 117.40 ft  which is just 7.40 ft short of the maximum level of 124.80ft. The inflow to Dam this morning was recorded at 67,817 cusecs and outflow 44,816 cusecs.

The Reservoir is consistently recording an inflow in the range of 30,000 to 50,000 cusecs for the past couple of days.

