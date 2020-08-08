Overflowing Lakshmantheertha River wreaks havoc in Hunsur

August 8, 2020

Hunsur: Lakshmantheertha river is overflowing causing widespread destruction of crops following heavy downpour in Kodagu district and Hunsur taluk from the past one week. As a precautionary measure, Taluk Administration is relocating the residents living in the adjoining areas of the region.

The outflow from the Dam built for Lakshmantheertha river near Hanagodu has increased to 5,600 cusecs Thursday. Due to increased inflow over the past one week, 12,000 cusecs of water is gushing through the river. Three families in each of Hanagodu, Sindenahalli and Kamagowdanahalli as well as six families in Billenahosahalli have been relocated to safer places.

Due to overflowing Lakshmantheertha river, main roads connecting Hunsur and Hanagodu, Hanagodu to Koluvige and Kamagowdanahalli Road have been submerged under water as a result of which vehicular movement has been banned.

Hundreds of acres of cultivated land around villages including Sindenahalli, Abburu, Doddahejjuru, Billenahosahalli, Mudaganuru, Koluvige and Kiranguru of Hanagodu hobli have been submerged under the water causing heavy damage to ginger, tobacco, corn and other crops in the region.

After taking stock of flood situation, Tahsildar Basavaraj, EO Girish and their team are now overseeing the relief and rescue operations. The team is also closely monitoring the situation and rescue operation of people living in low-lying areas.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Tahsildar Basavaraj said, “We have taken all necessary precautionary measures to overcome the current situation. We are in touch with the District Administration in Kodagu. People need not worry as Taluk Administration is prepared and ready to provide all necessary assistance to them.”

He also addressed people affected by the flood situation. People representatives, officials, leaders of various organisations and villagers were present.

Water level in Lakshmantheertha river is increasing everyday due to heavy rains. People living in low-lying areas have already been advised to move to safe areas. Two teams, comprising Health Inspectors Satish and Mohan, have been formed to manage the situation. We have instructed the residents of city’s Davani street, Brahmins street, Sabbirnagar, Rehmat Mohalla, Old K.R. Nagar Road and other areas on the banks of the river to relocate to safe areas. Shelters have been set up in city’s Government Schools and Ambedkar Bhavan, says Manjunath, Hunsur CMC Commissioner.